Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,550 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 272,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,824 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 40,351 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMC. Goldman Sachs Group raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:HMC opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

