Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $506,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 824.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,569 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,970,000 after purchasing an additional 905,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 750,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

PSX traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.33, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

