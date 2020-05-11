Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 113,579 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113,579 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 70.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.6% during the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 71,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 19.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 592,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 98,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

