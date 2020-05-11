Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,569,422,000 after purchasing an additional 998,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,898,000 after purchasing an additional 399,266 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,919,000 after acquiring an additional 160,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $66.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,889. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

