Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,293 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $50.57. 570,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,215,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $96.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.