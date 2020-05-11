Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 22,930 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,930 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,388 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $84,619,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,368,000 after acquiring an additional 534,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $69,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI stock opened at $156.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

