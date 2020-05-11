Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,836 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Autodesk by 71.5% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.64. 48,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,877. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.07. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $211.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.35.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

