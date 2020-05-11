Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

