Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,639 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in American Express by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $673,788,000 after buying an additional 1,564,294 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,283,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $161,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $86.71 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average is $113.02. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

