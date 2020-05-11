Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.52. The company has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

