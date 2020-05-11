Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $185.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.88. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

