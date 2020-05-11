Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Trimmed by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $234.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

