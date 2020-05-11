Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,069,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Aperio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $199,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,042,000 after purchasing an additional 101,068 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

HD stock opened at $234.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

