Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,160 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.9% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $69,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,042,000 after purchasing an additional 101,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $231.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

