Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $231.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.37. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

