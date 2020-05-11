Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $234.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.37. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

