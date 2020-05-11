Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $234.43 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.37. The company has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

