Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Shares of HD opened at $234.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.11 and its 200-day moving average is $219.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

