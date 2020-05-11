Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Trimmed by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.9% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $234.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.11 and its 200-day moving average is $219.37. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

