Horan Securities Inc. Makes New $71,000 Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $234.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

