Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of HLI stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,965.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 41,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,998,032.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $75,711.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,910,000 after buying an additional 518,543 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $8,518,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 20.2% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 45,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $1,713,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.