Howard Financial Services LTD. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,014 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 73,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.5% in the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,161,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,067,000 after purchasing an additional 306,072 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 224.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,263 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 71,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $46.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.