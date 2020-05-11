Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,042,000 after buying an additional 101,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $234.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.