IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of IDEX worth $44,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEX by 23.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after buying an additional 581,822 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in IDEX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 87,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

IDEX stock opened at $154.70 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $178.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

