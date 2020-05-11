Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Holdings Decreased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Independence Realty Trust worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,363,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 450,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,985,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,276,000 after acquiring an additional 166,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,558,000 after acquiring an additional 123,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 46,456 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 45,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,228.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.18. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.