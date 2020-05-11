Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at BTIG Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $64.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $55.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vikas Verma bought 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

