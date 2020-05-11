Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,724 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.7% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

