Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 283,346 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.5% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $151,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

