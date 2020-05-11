Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 128.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573,353 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 3.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $151,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

