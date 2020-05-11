Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,445 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.6% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

