Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 88,755 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

