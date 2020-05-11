Internet Node Token (INT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

Internet Node Token (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Internet Node Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Internet Node Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Internet Node Token has a market cap of $1.17 million and $1.61 million worth of Internet Node Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.33 or 0.03709801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00054276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031256 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011309 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001594 BTC.

About Internet Node Token

Internet Node Token (INT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Internet Node Token’s total supply is 53,584,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,584,284 tokens. Internet Node Token’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Node Token’s official website is intchain.io. The Reddit community for Internet Node Token is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Node Token Token Trading

Internet Node Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinEgg, OKEx and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Node Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Node Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Node Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

