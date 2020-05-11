Inverness Counsel LLC NY Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,489 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.4% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $38,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,814 shares of company stock worth $7,831,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $212.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.13. The company has a market capitalization of $605.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.