Investors Research Corp Purchases 50 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Investors Research Corp raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

Shares of FB opened at $212.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $605.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.89 and a 200 day moving average of $194.13. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,814 shares of company stock worth $7,831,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.