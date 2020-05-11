IoTeX Reaches Market Cap of $13.72 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $13.72 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IoTeX has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.33 or 0.03709801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00054276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031256 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011309 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001594 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, IDEX, Coineal, Bilaxy, Binance, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

