iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $167.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

