iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $189,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,940,000 after purchasing an additional 113,527 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,387,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.