iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $109.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

