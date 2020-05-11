iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stake Lessened by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,506 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

