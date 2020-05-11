Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of IVH opened at $10.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.23.

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.