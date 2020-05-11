JBG SMITH Properties Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -409.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.11). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

