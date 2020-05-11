KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH opened at $161.00 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.