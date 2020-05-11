KBC Group NV Purchases 29,299 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 149.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,299 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,018,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,958,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 978,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,896,000 after purchasing an additional 358,591 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 255,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,143,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $115.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $36,553.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $278,324. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.10.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

