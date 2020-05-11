KBC Group NV Raises Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,484,000 after buying an additional 340,598 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 21,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 354.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $176.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.40. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $159.73 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.78.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.50.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.