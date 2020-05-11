KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,488 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $59,547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 752.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,644,000 after acquiring an additional 563,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Fortinet by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 779,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,265,000 after purchasing an additional 561,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,639.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,954 shares of company stock worth $4,805,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $136.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.95. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $137.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

