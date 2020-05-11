Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Lowered to $12.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 93,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.