Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Shares Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Kosmos Energy worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 144.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 39,233 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Sterin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,673.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $603.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 3.45. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

