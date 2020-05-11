Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Sells 706 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.6% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

NYSE DIS opened at $109.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.52. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.