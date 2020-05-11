Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 19.8% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 258,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after purchasing an additional 42,704 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,099,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $177,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,219.7% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 41,556 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $185.09 on Monday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average of $182.88. The company has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

