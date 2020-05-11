LockTrip (LOC) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and $9,580.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002233 BTC on major exchanges including Gatecoin, YoBit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016335 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002964 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Gatecoin, IDEX, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

